WATCH: Penn State student artist hosts outdoor concert for charity

Chris Eichlin (senior-advertising/public relations) held an outdoor concert that required reservations, wearing a mask and social distancing.

Eichlin donated the tips from the event to the COVID-19 Response Fund and the Black Art Futures Fund. Regarding his choice to use his concert to raise money, Eichlin said, “I felt the need to use my platform to help those that are dealing with struggles and troubles like this.”

