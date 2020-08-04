You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

centerpiece

WATCH: Why some Penn State students will not to return to campus in the fall

Follow the Collegian for everything Penn State.

Penn State is set to resume in-person classes on Aug. 24. Despite that, a number of students have chosen to stay home for the fall semester.

Many point to the number of online classes they still have as reason for not wanting to return to campus, while others say the cost of tuition is not worth paying when many facilities and events would be closed or canceled.

Concerns surrounding the coronavirus and a possible outbreak are also reasons why some students have chosen not to return.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags