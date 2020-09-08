WATCH: Shake Smart opens in Penn State's Intramural Building

Shake Smart reached its 2020 goal by establishing its 20th location at the Intramural Building.

Shake Smart’s founder Kevin Gelfand describes the smoothie chain as “a next generation blended drink. Its all about functional nutrition.” The chain aims to offer students a healthier dining option on campus.

Originally, the chain was set to open in April, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the opening until Sept. 7. The Shake Smart at the White Building has been open since the first week of school.

