WATCH: Penn State community holds protest for Breonna Taylor

Students from Penn State’s Black Caucus, the 3/20 Coalition and Black Student Athletes organized a protest and march to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on Sept. 26 in downtown State College.

The protest was held to demand justice for Breonna Taylor in light of the grand jury verdict that did not charge the officers involved in her fatal shooting.

The event began with participants marching through downtown State College while chanting and holding homemade signs. The protest ended at the Allen Street Gates, where students took turns speaking.

