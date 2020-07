Penn State announced on June 14 that it will reopen for in-person instruction.

However, with safety guidelines being put into place, student clubs will have to adjust how they operate. Officers from the Music Service, Triatholon and Turf club share how their respective clubs are adjusting and preparing for the unique upcoming semester.

