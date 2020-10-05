You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

centerpiece

WATCH: What does coronavirus testing at Penn State look like? | Vlog

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State.

Grace Miller, assistant news editor at The Daily Collegian, documents her experience getting tested for the coronavirus at Penn State.

The test Miller took was administered through Vault Health, which features a saliva-based testing process.

Testing was done voluntarily and did not require scheduling in advance. Miller made the decision to get tested after coming back from covering a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Middletown, Pa.

The day after getting tested, Miller received her test results back from Vault Health confirming she tested negative for the coronavirus.

MORE VIDEOS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags