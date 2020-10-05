WATCH: What does coronavirus testing at Penn State look like? | Vlog

Grace Miller, assistant news editor at The Daily Collegian, documents her experience getting tested for the coronavirus at Penn State.

The test Miller took was administered through Vault Health, which features a saliva-based testing process.

Testing was done voluntarily and did not require scheduling in advance. Miller made the decision to get tested after coming back from covering a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Middletown, Pa.

The day after getting tested, Miller received her test results back from Vault Health confirming she tested negative for the coronavirus.

