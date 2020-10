Moving away from home can be quite an adjustment.

To capture that home feeling, many freshmen choose to decorate in their own style.

Jason Luis (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) fills his room with posters of sports. Jessica Markovich (freshman-telecommunications) decorated her room to feel more at home. She has pictures of her family and friends, plus a picture of a map.

