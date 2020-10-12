WATCH: What went into planning Penn State's 2020 virtual Homecoming

The 101st edition of Penn State Homecoming has had to adapt to a virtual-based format in 2020.

The switch offered up unique challenges that created a different planning process for the students who are a part of Penn State Homecoming.

Executive director Julia Greco talked about her mindset behind planning virtual Homecoming.

“We are definitely considering this from an optimistic angle rather than a pessimistic one,” Greco (senior-human development & family studies) said.

Greco went on to say that the virtual format offers up advantages that will be considered when planning future Homecomings.

Homecoming logistics officer Zachary Wertz reflected on the planning process fondly.

"We’re going to look back on this year and I think we’re going to be super proud of what we did," Wertz (senior-industrial engineering) said.

