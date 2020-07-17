You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Pennsylvania cookie artist keeps home bakery running strong with innovative ideas

Jean Franzetta runs a cookie-based bakery called "Giovanna’s Gourmets" from her home in Boulsburg, Pennsylvania.

Franzetta initially started her bakery after her friends would ask to buy her cookies that she would bring to parties and gatherings. Since then, she has specialized in decorating personalized sugar cookies for all types of events and occasions.

Her business initially took a hit at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic but since has bounced back strongly thanks to her innovative “DIY cookie kits” and unique, handmade decorations.

