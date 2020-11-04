WATCH: How did the coronavirus pandemic affect voting turnout at Penn State?

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the voting turnout for the 2020 election did not stop people going out to vote.

Both Jordan Clark, president of Penn State College Republicans, and Jacob Klipstein, president of Penn State College Democrats, think this year’s election has more people voting than years past.

Klipstein thinks the pandemic is not affecting the voter turnout at all.“I think it drove people to vote,” Klipstein said.

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.