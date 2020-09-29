You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

centerpiece

WATCH: Members of Nittanyville react to Penn State football returning

Follow the Collegian for everything Penn State football.

After previously canceling the season, the Big Ten announced that a football season would be played starting Oct. 24.

Members of Nittanyville, Penn State football’s student section, expressed their excitement over being able to watch Penn State football again in the fall.

Each also stressed their high expectations for the team's success this season and agreed that the Week 2 matchup against Ohio State will be a pivotal game in the season.

MORE VIDEOS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags