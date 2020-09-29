WATCH: Members of Nittanyville react to Penn State football returning

After previously canceling the season, the Big Ten announced that a football season would be played starting Oct. 24.

Members of Nittanyville, Penn State football’s student section, expressed their excitement over being able to watch Penn State football again in the fall.

Each also stressed their high expectations for the team's success this season and agreed that the Week 2 matchup against Ohio State will be a pivotal game in the season.

