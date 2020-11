St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College provides weekly free meals through its "Community Cafe."

Every Thursday from 5-7 p.m., the cafe provides community members hot meals with a variety of dietary options.

Currently, the cafe is operating as take-out only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

