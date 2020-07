To help celebrate Fourth of July, try making these Rice Krispie Treats. By adding red and blue food coloring and stacking in layers, they’ll resemble the American flag.

You may increase or decrease the recipe as you’d like by sticking to a 1:1:1 ratio of tablespoons of butter to cups of mini marshmallows and Rice Krispies.

MORE COLLEGIAN EATS

WATCH: Collegian Eats: Pizza pockets for your Fourth of July snack You can make these homemade pizza pockets for any event, but especially for the Fourth of July.