WATCH: The impact of the coronavirus on State College hotels

Since March, hotels in the State College area have been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Many have experienced a sharp and sudden decline in business and have yet to fully recover.

Edward Tubbs, the chief operating officer at Hospitality Management Asset Company that manages six hotels in the State College area, called the coronavirus "devastating."

"I mean, it literally overnight crushed our industry," Tubbs said.

Despite the setbacks, workers within the industry have continued with their jobs while operating under strict guidelines and safety protocols to best accommodate their guests.

