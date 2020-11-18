You have permission to edit this article.
WATCH: How do Penn State students feel about the fall 2020 semester?

Students reflected on their fall 2020 semester dealing with the coronavirus.

Some students generally had a good semester but are apprehensive to leave and potentially bring home the coronavirus to their families.

Some are on stricter lockdowns in their hometowns and are going to miss Penn State's environment.

