WATCH: Crust & Crumb hosts 'Starving Artist Series' showcasing local artwork

Local artist Chloe Jean partnered with Crust & Crumb Cafe for an after-hours art showcase.

Various series and mediums were presented, including watercolor prints, abstract resin work and handmade earrings. This event was the beginning of Crust & Crumb’s “Starving Artist Series,” in which the cafe plans to feature new artists every month.

Jean said she has been making art her whole life, and she uses art as a way to express her emotions.

“My aunt is a huge inspiration for me, she’s an artist out in Montana… I grew up making art with her,” Jean said.