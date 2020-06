In this week’s episode of Collegian unfiltered, Ben McClary sits down virtually with Zach Sowa.

For the last three years, Sowa has been the Nittany Lion mascot for Penn State. He discussed his time as the Nittany Lion, his favorite memory and why he felt it was important to end his career as the Nittany Lion at THON 2020.

