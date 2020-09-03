WATCH: What is it like living at the Nittany Lion Inn?

Collegian reporter Megan Swift (sophomore-digital and print journalism) was originally was set to live at Eastview Terrace before being told that her dorm was being used as an isolation room. Her housing was then switched to the Nittany Lion Inn where she now lives.

The Nittany Lion Inn has traditionally operated as a hotel with space for large-gatherings and conferences. Now, the Nittany Lion Inn is providing single-occupancy housing and additional classroom space.

