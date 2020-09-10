WATCH: #HereToo Project brings awareness of gun violence to State College community

The #HereToo Project aims to amplify “young activists’ voices through performance,” according to its website. Recently, the project has shifted its focus toward a new podcast called “#HereToo: stories of youth activism” due to the inability to perform live and in-person.

Speaking about the podcast, Freddie Miller said, “as times change, theatre changes.”

Miller (junior-theatre studies) was the host of the second episode of the podcast and was one of the eight interns that helped put season one together.

Jeanmarie Higgins, an associate professor in the School of Theatre, also works closely with the project. She describes it as “a project I’ve been waiting for my whole career.” Higgins hopes that season one of the podcast “will encourage people to realize that gun violence happens here too.”

MORE VIDEOS

WATCH: Shake Smart opens in Penn State's Intramural Building Shake Smart reached its 2020 goal by establishing its 20th location at the Intramural Building.