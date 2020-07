Jordan Pietrafitta initiated ‘EARTHLY: For the Planet’ to create a more sustainable, eco-friendly fashion line. Pietrafitta wants to offer her clothing line as an alternative to fast fashion that can be worn by all.

Pietrafitta upcycles clothes she retrieves from people or thrift stores to create a modern day look for everyone to wear. Her goal is to keep circulating the clothing cycle, keeping used clothes out of landfills.

Go to EARTHLY: For The Planet Instagram page to learn more.