WATCH: How Penn State student sections plan to support their teams amid coronavirus

UPDATE: Penn State has since announced that fans will not be able to attend sporting events this fall.

Despite the possibility of Big Ten fall sports getting canceled, many student-athletes are continuing to prepare for the fall season. Penn State Athletics has yet to announce if fans will be allowed to attend games in-person.

Even though student sections Nittanyville and Park Avenue Army are hoping to be inside the stadiums, they have made alternative plans. One alternative is to have watch parties outside of the stadium while following CDC guidelines.

Both organizations want to continue to support their teams and grow their organizations with new members.