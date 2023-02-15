 Skip to main content
An introduction to the THON 2023 captains | THON Captain Series Part 1

Video by Sophia Montanye and Carson Schultz | The Daily Collegian

With THON Weekend just around the corner, there is much preparation involved to get the Bryce Jordan Center ready for its thousands of visitors. Many of the helping hands toward the 46-hour event are THON captains.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

This video is the first of three to highlight the year-long efforts of captains for THON Weekend. This video will highlight the variety of responsibilities among captains in THON.

