A new semester inspires Penn State students to create their own New Year’s resolutions

Video by Brenanne Axelson and Daniella Carbone | The Daily Collegian

With the start of 2023 comes the classic New Year’s resolutions. A few Penn State students are among those who were inspired by the new year to revamp different areas of their lives.

Students share how they plan to change their habits to improve their academic performance, as well as their personal lives throughout the year.

Ranging from graduating programs, to amplifying their personal style, there is plenty of variety in what these students plan to achieve in 2023.

