3/20 Coaltion holds vigil honoring Buffalo shooting victims

State College’s 3/20 Coalition held a vigil on Wednesday night honoring the lives of the 10 people who were killed in a shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 15. All 10 of the victims who died were Black.

The night included speeches from Paul McReynolds, Terry Watson and 3/20 Coalition chair and co-founder Tierra Williams.

Williams then encouraged those in attendance to write pledges on index cards of how they plan to combat racism and white supremacy moving forward.

