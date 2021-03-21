3/20 Coalition honors Osaze Osagie's legacy with State College festival

The 3/20 Coalition held a festival honoring Osaze Osagie's legacy in downtown State College on March 20.

The day-long event also benefitted the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment.

Activities included a moment of silence, poetry slam and outdoor concert.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek allegedly shot him.