3/20 Coalition holds protest in downtown State College demanding justice for Daunte Wright

The 3/20 Coalition’s “Justice for Daunte” solidarity protest took place on Tuesday, April 13 in downtown State College.

The event came after the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday, April 11.

Wright was a 20-year-old Black man who was killed by a police officer at a traffic stop. The officer, identified as Kim Potter, resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Potter was arrested and is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge, according to the New York Times.

