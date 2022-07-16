2022 Arts Fest brings unique art from across the country to State College

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts returned to State College after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Community members and guests could take part in the festival and browse some unique works of art done by artists ranging from photographs, paintings, ceramics and sculptures.
While some artists were local to central Pennsylvania, others traveled from across the country and even other countries to take part in Arts Fest.
