2 years later, 3/20 Coalition holds march and protest for Osaze Osagie

The 3/20 Coalition held a protest and march in honor of the two-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie’s death on March 19.

This protest is the eighth of the 10 events the 3/20 Coalition is hosting in its 10 Days of Action meant to honor Osagie’s legacy.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek allegedly shot him.