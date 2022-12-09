In their last episode of the semester, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson head to the streets of downtown State College in a quest to interview their fellow Collegian staffers.

With little success, they make their way to The Daily Collegian’s office in the Willard Building. The two ask a series of silly questions about staffers’ opinions on the upcoming holiday break, and the episode concludes with an update from the man behind the camera, the “Wrap Around Podcast” producer Nick Eickhoff.

