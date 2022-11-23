Thanksgiving is already almost a week away, and time is flying by.

Since the holiday is so close, I had the idea to head back to Trader Joe’s to see what it would offer for its Thanksgiving selection.

There was plenty to choose from, and if you’re staying in State College over break or having a “Friendsgiving,” head on over to grab some of the classic meal items.

I must say I wasn’t as impressed with the Thanksgiving selection as I thought I would be, but Trader Joe’s did have a lot, and it was relatively cheap.

To help you make a list and figure out what to get, follow along to see what it has in store and to see my honest food review of the items.

There were full-sized turkeys up to 30 pounds, rolls, pumpkin pie and apple pie, sweet corn, premade green bean casserole, frozen quiche, gravy and stock mix, different stuffing mixes and so much more.

I wanted to buy everything to make and taste a full Thanksgiving meal to give you inspiration for your own meal if you’re planning to make one.

But alas, I’m a very busy college student toward the end of the semester and didn’t have time. I sampled some side dishes and desserts because they were easy to make and didn’t cause too much of a mess.

Again, if you’re staying here over break and want to make a Thanksgiving meal, give it a try because I’m sure you’ll have some fun in the process.

I hope all of you have a safe and enjoyable, much-needed break.

