Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights.

Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.

The pair notes how players like Kalen King and Johnny Dixon “stepped up” to continue a strong defensive force for the Nittany Lions.