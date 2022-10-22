 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Wrapping around’ the 2022 Penn State Homecoming parade | Wrap Around Podcast

Subscribe to the Collegian for all things Penn State

In honor of the 2022 Penn State Homecoming parade, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take time to speak with participants and attendees alike at the parade.

The duo asks parade attendees their thoughts about homecoming, as well as approach parade participants to see their feelings on the whole event.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also make their way through the entire parade route and meet people throughout the event.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Braden Dyreson is a columnist and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies. He is also the alleged winner of People Magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."