‘Wrapping around’ the 2022 Penn State Homecoming parade | Wrap Around Podcast

In honor of the 2022 Penn State Homecoming parade, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take time to speak with participants and attendees alike at the parade.

The duo asks parade attendees their thoughts about homecoming, as well as approach parade participants to see their feelings on the whole event.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also make their way through the entire parade route and meet people throughout the event.

