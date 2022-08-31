 Skip to main content
Will Sean Clifford be able to lead the Nittany Lions into a winning season? | The 1-0 Podcast

In their second to last set of position previews, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph focus on running backs and quarterbacks.

Engle and Ralph discuss their predictions on who will be the starting running back as Thursday’s game against Purdue nears. They address the buzz surrounding Nick Singleton and review Keyvone Lee's track record as starting running back.

The co-hosts end their conversation evaluating Sean Clifford’s field potential as a fourth-year starter for the Nittany Lions.

