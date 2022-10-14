Will Penn State prove its No. 10 ranking this week against Michigan? | The 1-0 Podcast

Coming back after a bye week, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle evaluate the Nittany Lions’ performance this season and analyze what can be taken away from it so far. Their conclusion: not much.

Ralph and Engle were both confident that the upcoming matchup against the Wolverines will be a tough game for the blue and white. The duo comments on how consistency will be needed in this game, and as much as one fumble could cost the game for either side.

Finally, the co-hosts wrap up the episode by giving their score predictions for the upcoming away game, in which they both agreed on a close game of 27-24 Michigan.

