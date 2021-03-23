Will Micah Shrewsberry have success as Penn State men’s basketball’s coach? | Sports Speak Podcast

In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder recap the past week in Penn State sports.

Collegian wrestling reporter Jake Aferiat joins the duo to discuss the Nittany Lions’ success at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships where Roman Bravo-Young, Aaron Brooks, Nick Lee and Carter Starocci all captured NCAA titles.

Then, Collegian men’s basketball reporter Justin Morganstein joins the podcast to talk about the recent hiring of Micah Shrewsberry as the next head coach for the men’s basketball team and what it means for the future of the program.