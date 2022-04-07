 Skip to main content
Will Lupita's or Raising Cane's be the best new State College restaurant? | Wrap Around Podcast

In this week's episode of the Wrap Around Podcast, Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer sit down and take time to discuss the newest restaurants coming to State College.

Stonesifer expresses sadness for the delayed opening of Raising Cane's, which Dyreson makes up for in excitement for the opening of a new Lupita's location. Dyreson also makes sure to list plenty of recommendations from Lupita's menu for Stonesifer.

