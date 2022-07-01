Why UCLA and USC decided to join the Big Ten, what it means for Penn State | The 1-0 Podcast

This week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast” comes off the latest news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten athletic conference.
Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on why they believe this decision came to be and how this will impact the Big Ten as a whole.
The duo also reflect more on how money continues to impact decisions made in college athletics.
