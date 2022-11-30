 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why sporting events and ‘cuffing’ season are not that deep | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State

Co-hosts Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright are back for another edition of the “It’s Not That Deep” podcast.

The duo covers a wide range of topics in this episode, from sporting events to the World Cup to “cuffing” season.

Cykosky and Estright take the time to put into perspective how important it is to not let your emotions get the best of you and not take everything you see on social media to heart because, at the end of the day, it’s not that deep.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags