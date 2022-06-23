Why fans should be excited about Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class | The 1-0 Podcast

This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take a look at Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class.

The duo discuss the importance of 4-star defensive lineman TJ Parker’s recent commitment before taking a look at which players they expect to commit next.

With the future looking bright for the Nittany Lions, the two share their thoughts on the impact that out-of-state recruiting has had.

