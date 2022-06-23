 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

centerpiece

Why fans should be excited about Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class | The 1-0 Podcast

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State football

This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take a look at Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class.

The duo discuss the importance of 4-star defensive lineman TJ Parker’s recent commitment before taking a look at which players they expect to commit next.

With the future looking bright for the Nittany Lions, the two share their thoughts on the impact that out-of-state recruiting has had.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags