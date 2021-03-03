Why ex-Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is now pursuing coaching | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by special guest Christian Hackenberg.

Hackenberg played three seasons at Penn State, starting all three years, before being drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hackenberg recently was announced as the new quarterback coach for Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey.

The three talk about Hackenberg’s decision to enter the coaching realm, his advice for current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and the differences between Bill O’Brien and James Franklin as head coaches.