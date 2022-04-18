 Skip to main content
Who Penn State football should target next in the transfer portal | Collegian Football Podcast

In this edition of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down to discuss recent Penn State football news, including defensive end Zuriah Fisher’s season-ending injury.

With the recent announcement of Maryland transfer Demeioun Robinson coming to Happy Valley, the duo look ahead to where else the Nittany Lions can strengthen its roster through the transfer portal.

