In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder take time to discuss individual player performances this season and which players will be crucial in the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup against Michigan.

Adding on to that, the duo discusses which players have played most consistent throughout the season. They also touch on how the blue and white’s run game has yet to have a major breakthrough this year.

The two also talk about how Penn State must remain competitive 365 days a year for effective recruiting in the world of college football.

