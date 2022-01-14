Who can we expect to see at Penn State for the 2023 season? | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Seth Engle and Alexis Yoder discuss Penn State’s performance in the Outback Bowl, including Sean Clifford’s disappointing performance without Jahan Dotson.

The duo also discusses new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and what transfers he can bring in from the portal.

Engle and Yoder finish out by commenting on the upcoming Junior Day and what positions new recruits will fill on the offensive and defensive lines.

