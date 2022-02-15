Which THON Pep Rally performances are we looking forward to? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before Tanyon and Spencer discuss the men’s volleyball team and its performance halfway through the season.

They then go on to preview the annual THON Pep Rally and predict which Penn State teams will have the best performances.

The duo closes out the episode by assessing the women’s hockey team’s season as it heads into postseason play.

