 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Which THON Pep Rally performances are we looking forward to? | Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State sports

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before Tanyon and Spencer discuss the men’s volleyball team and its performance halfway through the season.

They then go on to preview the annual THON Pep Rally and predict which Penn State teams will have the best performances.

The duo closes out the episode by assessing the women’s hockey team’s season as it heads into postseason play.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags