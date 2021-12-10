In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss Penn State’s spot in the Outback Bowl and James Franklin’s renewed contract.

Along with that, the duo discusses the Nittany Lions’ opening for a defensive coordinator and who they think would best fit the role.

Morganstein and Yoder also discuss which players they believe will and won’t return for next season. Among players they anticipate not to return is Sean Clifford, stating his relationship with Penn State football has gone as far as it can go.

