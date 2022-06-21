Which Penn State football players are being overlooked? | The 1-0 Podcast

This week in the newly rebranded “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take a look at Penn State football’s current roster.

The duo first react to the announcement of new jersey numbers for the incoming class of players and discuss the history of wearing No. 11.

They then share some names of whom they feel are overlooked heading into the 2022 season, including linebacker Curtis Jacobs and quarterback Beau Pribula.

