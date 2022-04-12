Which Big Ten mascots would make the best basketball players? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two shared their favorite headlines from the past week before bringing on Collegian men’s volleyball reporter Mike White to talk about the Nittany Lions’ success this season and chances of winning a national championship.

The duo then finished off the episode by drafting their fantasy basketball starting five from Big Ten mascots.

WATCH MORE