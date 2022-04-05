 Skip to main content
Where does Penn State’s White Out rank in college football traditions? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two shared their favorite headlines from the past week before discussing the struggles that the men’s lacrosse team has faced this season.

The duo then finished off the episode by ranking their top-10 favorite college football traditions.

