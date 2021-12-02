In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer start off by discussing the football team’s final regular-season game and James Franklin’s renewed contract.

The duo also discusses their amazement with 101-year-old marathon runner from State College, George Etzweiler.

They also comment on when they think it’s appropriate to start listening to Christmas music. The two then touch back on whether they believe mac n’ cheese is an appropriate Thanksgiving side dish.

WATCH MORE