When final grades are actually that deep | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

The “It’s Not That Deep” podcast has reached its season finale for this fall semester. Co-hosts Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright reflect on their semesters and describe what their finals weeks are going to look like.

Cykosky brings a point to the conversation, saying how classes actually related to your major “are that deep,” meaning they’re important. Her co-host Estright agrees.

Besides the topic of finals and the end of the semester, the duo also have an in-depth conversation about one of their top shows right now, the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman,” and how they think they can relate it to their day-to-day life.

